Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Park County Circuit Court include:
RESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
John Kelley, $105; Derek Anglesey, $125; Forest Boluyt, $135; Carson Grant, $105; Ryan Stahl, $130; Rodrick Peterson, $135; Eric Swenson, $133.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Ian Johnson, no auto insurance, $570; Saad Alajaji, invalid license plates, $70; Michael Cervantes, invalid docs, $440; Connor Ellsworth, over weight limit, $210; Daniel Brauser, illegal passing, $140; Ian Johnson, invalid driver’s license, $150.
NONRESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Ashley Longseth, Washington, D.C., $103; Chad Edwards, Galloway, Ohio, $105; Jeffrey Engerman, Los Alamitos, Calif., $25; Skye Stanton, Sheridan, $190; Richard Wuest, Austin, Texas, $155; Jerald Anderson, Lovell, $130; Elizabeth Peller, Southwest Ranches, Fla., $105; James Brown, Beloit, Ohio, $160; Angelita Bingham, Coeur D’Alene, Idaho, $145; Halli Jones, Otto, $105;
Glen Miller, Edmond, Okla., $105; Mark Wheat, Seminary, Miss., $97; Glenn Troutman, Monument, Colo., $120; Arlin Allred, West Jordan, Utah, $135; Mahesh Thammineni, Plano, Texas, $115; Raja Chamarthi, Sioux Falls, S.D., $105; Dale Helfrich, Shawnee, Kan., $140; Brian Petersen, Elgin, Ill., $135; Luke Stallings, Worland, $130; Thomas Cauchois, Stamford, Conn., $130;
Cloe Giffin, Coalinga, Calif., $115; Amanda Brown, Sheridan, $105; Seth Morris, Gillette, $220; Amos Esh, Ithaca, Mich., $210; Erika Heintz, Burlington, $103; Cynthia Rickwalt, Pueblo, Colo., $125; Matthew Preisendorf, Grand Island, Neb., $145.
NONRESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Andrew McTaggart, over game limit, Murfreesboro, Tenn., $70; James Petruno, East Fallowfield, Pa., invalid docs, $440.
