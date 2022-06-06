Summer Reading is here and Park County Libraries are ready to offer a summer filled with fun and reading. This year’s theme is Oceans of Possibilities, and the Cody Library has ocean and fish themed reading programs and activities for all ages. This year’s Summer Reading is offered for all ages and Park County Library is also offering Beanstack, an online app version of Summer Reading that can be done through the phone or other devices, that allow everyone to participate in Summer Reading even if you can’t make it into the library.
Cody Library will be hosting a program for all ages on June 14 at 10 a.m. Join us for a Hip Hop program performed by Mr. Kneel that introduces Beatbox for the whole family. All ages are welcome to come participate and enjoy this fun performance.
Stop by the library on June 28 at 10 a.m., to enjoy a performance by Australian musician Paul Taylor. All ages are welcome to come and enjoy this musical performance.
To celebrate the theme, the Cody Library will offer Fish Film Friday. Come to the library and watch a fish-themed movie every Friday at 10 a.m.
The Cody Library will be offering a presentation on the Garland Canal. Join us at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday to learn about the history and the importance of the canal.
Are you looking for a writing group? Then stop by the Cody Library on June 13 and June 27 at 4 p.m. for the Cody Library Writing Group and enjoy the company and support of fellow writers.
Come to the Cody Library on June 14 from 4:30-5:30 p.m., and enjoy a Free Yoga Class taught by Yoga Instructor, Nikki Levine Bustos.
On June 20 at 6:30 p.m., come meet the author, Hugh Grinnell, as he discusses his book “Father of Glacier Park”.
If you are interested in joining a book club, Cody Library is hosting a Murder Mystery Book Club on June 15 at 5 p.m., to discuss “Murder is Binding” and the Wednesday Book Discussion on June 22 at 10 a.m., will be discussing “A Madness of Sunshine.” Copies of the books are available at the Circulation desk for anyone interested in joining the discussion.
On June 17 at 2 p.m., join us for Adult Craft time, as we have fun with Chain Painting Fireworks. All supplies are provided. Stop by for some crafting fun.
Summer time is filled with activities for kids. Read to a Dog is Thursday from 10-11 a.m. Toddler fun is every Monday from 10-10:30 a.m. and Storytime is every Tuesday and Wednesday from 10-10:30 a.m. for all ages. Kids can come to the Cody Library, sign up for Summer Reading and sign up for all the fun programs. Make sure and bring the kids on June 23 at 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. for a huge Outdoor Foam Party, this will be an afternoon of fun that you don’t want to miss.
Summer Reading is here for teens as well. Make sure and stop at the Teen Room or go online to sign up. Teens can stop by the library on June 21 and 28 for crafts. There will be a Summer Book Club for teens every Thursday at 3 p.m. On Wednesday, enjoy the “Seven Wonders of the Seven Seas” in the Grizzly Hall from 2-4 p.m. Come and check out the Stop Motion Filming Program that will take place June 15-17 for teens. On June 17, enjoy an outdoor movie at 8 p.m., that will make you too scared to go into the ocean.
Make sure and stop by the Cody Library and check out the wonderful Friends of the Cody Library Book Sale Room.
