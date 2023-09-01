Working during summers was not a new thing for me. Babysitting, berry & bean picking, and working in my dad’s clinic. No matter the job, young kids worked. That was small town living 1950’s/60’s. But confronting a cotton candy making machine on a rainy evening? That wasn’t the norm. While I didn’t like getting up at zero-dark-thirty for the berry or bean platoon pickups, at least I was with my classmates. Bean rashes, strawberry fights, and too many smooshed peanut- butter sandwiches. All part of the teen ritual.

