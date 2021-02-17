Join the Meeteetse Museums for a Zoom presentation by author Sherry Monahan.
Like many frontier towns, Meeteetse has been home to several bars throughout its history. But what did people drink in the late 1800s? What were saloons really like? Monahan, author of “The Golden Elixir of the West: Whiskey and the Shaping of America,” examines these questions at 6:30 p.m. Friday on Zoom. This program will also be live streamed on the Meeteetse Museums’ Facebook page.
To join on Zoom, click the following link and insert the passcode.
https://zoom.us/s/93034975789?pwd=S0srM3hFZTVyYUpsditGM0FYZklzZz09&fbclid=IwAR0Z_ND5KG6GHglIbbcv0ebAzyARTEA0Ts91r-Jqoqv2y16CDfhFsrCUh6Y #success. The passcode is 464275.
Visit Sherry Monahan’s website at sherrymonahan.com/.
You can order “The Golden Elixir of the West: Whiskey and the Shaping of America” through Legends Bookstore: https://bookshop.org/books/the-golden-elixir-of-the-west-whiskey-and-the-shaping-of-america/9781493028498?fbclid=IwAR3rf2I7_Ra5mqvQOp8fSaaIdnnTMG3lgtQvPSTGy8Gy46ee0sS-K4PyiY0.
For more information visit the Meeteetse Museums’ calendar on the new website www.meeteetsemuseums.org.
