Redeeming Grace Church is hosting an encouragement conference Saturday at the Cody Auditorium with guest speaker Mark Chanski.
Free registration for the conference (including a complimentary pulled pork lunch) begins at 8:30 a.m.
Chanski will bring practical words of encouragement for your family, community, and churches. You will also discover how to bring encouragement to others.
Chanski has severed as pastor of Harbor Church in Holland, Mich. since 1994 and is currently the coordinator of RBNet, a fellowship committed to carrying out the Great Commission. He is married and has four sons and one daughter. Chanski has authored “Encouragement,” “Adrenaline for the Soul,” “Manly Dominion,” and “Womanly Dominion: More than a Quiet and Gentle Spirit.”
“Pastor Mark Chanski provides for us a resounding, irrefutable case for encouraging one another in the Lord Jesus Christ,” said Joel R. Beeke, president of Puritan Reformed Theological Seminary in Grand Rapids, Mich. “He buttresses his case with numerous scriptural and practical examples that cascade on us until we are absolutely persuaded that we ought to be encouraging others much more than we are prone to do.”
For more information, visit rgccody.com or feel free to call Pastor Don Thomas at (307) 254-2260.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.