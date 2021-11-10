By JONNY CLINTON
For a teacher just to make it through last school year facing all of the challenges presented with COVID-19, it may have been a miracle simply to make it to the end.
So, for the one Cody teacher who made it through those trying months and end up being awarded Park County School District No. 6 Teacher of the Year, it was extra special.
Cody Middle School English teacher Whit McLeod earned one of several nominations for the recognition, eventually earning the award from a committee of administrators and principals as Teacher of the Year.
“I was pretty surprised, McLeod said. “I don’t think I am the best teacher, but I try to be an advocate for teachers, and try to give them a voice.”
The challenges last year made a number of things complicated for all of the staff, but he credits the teachers for making the school year a success despite the odds.
It also helped to have the paraprofessionals, bus drivers, custodians, food service teams and many others helping when everyone needed them the most, he said.
As for McLeod’s teaching style, he focuses on connecting with his seventh and eighth graders.
“I’m a firm believer in keeping the kids engaged through games,” McLeod said. “I like to teach and then have the kids review and learn through games of all different kinds.”
Getting creative with his teaching was one way he was already prepared for a difficult year. It’s an effective way to connect with and assess students consistently.
“It was a tough year, but actually it was one of my best years of teaching,” McLeod said. “Difficult opportunities present a certain way to shine.”
McLeod made the trip to Cheyenne recently where he was recognized by the Wyoming State Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow for his accomplishments.
There he was able to connect with people throughout the state, and get a solid grasp on the Level Up program, a state program in which teachers and principals come together over Zoom and discuss education issues.
He is a graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and Wake Forest University where he earned his master’s degree.
He makes his home in Cody with wife, Sonja, and children Cole and Sydney. He is also an avid runner and assistant coach of the Cody High School girls soccer team.
So far this school year has started well, and he hopes to build on his success from previous years to keep his students engaged and learning at a high level.
“We’ve had some problems with students having to quarantine this year, McLeod said. “But this year has started out well and you can really tell the kids are glad to be here.
