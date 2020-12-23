Friday, December 25
Cody
Cody Community Choir and Silver Tea performances, available on You Tube.
Sunday, December 27
Powell
Eagles breakfast, 8-11 a.m., 131 N. Clark St.
Monday, December 28
Powell
Eagles meeting, 7 p.m., 131 N. Clark St.
Tuesday, December 29
Cody
Crisis Intervention Services support group, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Call (307) 587-3545 or (307) 754-7959.
