The Cody 59ers Rock Club took advantage of the Hobby Fair held at the Park County Library to share its interests with the general public.
Members brought collections, specimens, lapidary and jewelry items to the event on April 22-23. Adult visitors to the library were greeted by members who shared information about rocks and membership.
A large selection of polished stones was available for youngsters to search through and select their “perfect” specimens.
“Our club is thankful for the opportunity given us by the Park County Library to share with our neighbors the educational and recreational activities our club provides,” Community Outreach Coordinator Bill Tabacinski said. “The Hobby Fair was an enjoyable family friendly event that we hope will be continued. Our club also extends its gratitude to Roseanne and other staff at the library that coordinated and made this community outreach program an enjoyable success.”
