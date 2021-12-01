The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints on Wyoming Avenue is offering music this weekend and a live nativity Monday to celebrate the Christmas season.
The Community Nativity Celebration includes live performances from a variety of singers and musicians 3-8 p.m. Saturday-Monday.
A live nativity will be presented twice on Monday at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Live performances
Saturday:
4 p.m.: Holly Kienlen, harp
4:30: Cody United Methodist, bells
5 p.m.: Roberston Family, variety
5:30: Cody Chamber Ensemble, vocals
6: Jillian Nordberg, vocals
6:30: Jana, McKinley and Emma Haines, vocals
Sunday:
4 p.m.” Warnock Family, vocals
4:30: TBA
5: TBA
5:30: Abbey Krubeck and Cammy Richmond, vocals and guitar
6: Jenna Maxwell, vocals
Monday:
4 p.m.: Jamie Christiansen, piano
4:30: Whitney Maslak, organ
5: Live nativity
5:30: Maurine Akin, violin
6: Peter’s Family, variety
6:30: TBA
7: Live nativity
