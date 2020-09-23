CIVIL ACTIONS
Big Horn Federal Savings Bank v. Southside Auto & Diesel, Inc., and Marc Cantrell; The plaintiff has submitted a notice for partial satisfaction of judgment after $2,000 in personal property was sold at a public auction. In result a lien was lifted against Cantrell. A discharge was entered in favor of Cantrell in Western Michigan Bankruptcy Court in July. Cantrell had been ordered to pay Big Horn $121,136.92. Big Horn filed a complaint accusing Cantrell of not making payments toward his $103,988 debt.
CRIMINAL ACTIONS
State v. Crystal Wood; Wood is charged with 3 counts intentionally and knowingly causing bodily injury to a peace officer, felonies carrying up to 30 years in prison and $30,000 in fines. She is also facing a misdemeanor for knowingly, defacing, injuring, or destroying property valued less than $1,000, misdemeanors carrying up to 6 months in prison and $750 in fines. She is scheduled for a Jan. 7 pretrial conference and Feb. 17 jury trial. On Aug. 9, Wood is accused of throwing a chair and trash can at an officer while at Powell Valley Healthcare and digging her fingernails into his hand, making him bleed. Once at the Park County Detention Center, Wood hit, bit and kicked deputies, causing deep bruising and a sprained right hand.
State v. Kenneth Geissler Jr.; A 1 p.m. Oct. 9 hearing was scheduled to determine whether a bench trial will take place for Geissler. He has pleaded not guilty by reason of mental illness to soliciting prostitution and unlawful contact without bodily injury to a female minor. The felony charges Geissler is facing carry up to five years in jail and a $5,000 fine. Geissler is also pleading not guilty to accusations of forcibly kissing the female minor, a misdemeanor carrying up to six months in jail and $750. The defendant is accused of attempting to coerce a minor into prostitution, in exchange for payments on a vehicle.
State v. Shane Golston; The Wyoming Supreme Court ruled Golston will receive 23 days additional time served credit, but not the 265 days credit he was also requesting for time served in an unrelated Big Horn County case. Golston pleaded guilty to delivery of controlled substances heroin and meth in March 2019 and was sentenced to 3-5 years in prison with credit for 41 days served. Golston was caught selling 2 grams of heroin and 0.8 grams of meth to confidential informants over three separate transactions in late 2017 and early 2018.
State v. Dennis Klingbeil; The transcript from the district court jury trial proceedings has been submitted for Klingbeil’s appellate case. He is appealing with the Wyoming Supreme Court the decision made by a jury trial in August 2019 that found him guilty for first degree murder. Klingbeil murdered his wife Donna Klingbeil in August 2018 and was sentenced to life in prison in November 2019.
