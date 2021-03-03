Stop by the Library this month to help us celebrate National Reading Month. March is designated as the month where readers of all ages can celebrate the joy of reading by doing just that. Park County Libraries are providing patrons with many reading opportunities this month through events and services.
Powell Library will be holding a Book Club on March 11, at 2 p.m. in their Powell Library Meeting Room to discuss the book, “Red at the Bone” by Jacqueline Woodson. Cody Library will also be holding a book discussion on March 24, at 10 a.m. in Grizzly Hall. The book that will be discussed is, “The Hundred-Foot Journey” by Richard Morais. Patrons interested in these book discussions are encouraged to pick-up the books beforehand at the front Circulation Desk.
Cody Library is also hosting Silent Book Club on the last Friday of each month from 3:30 – 4:30 p.m. Silent Book Club is perfect for those readers who enjoy being around others while reading in complete silence. The Club will meet at the fireplace at the front of the Library for a quick book sharing opportunity, then club members will disperse to a comfortable place in the library to read. There is no sign-up necessary to join the Silent Book Club.
Story times will continue this month at the Cody Kid’s Library. There is a short story time specifically for babies and toddlers on Mondays from 10-10:20 a.m. For slightly older children, a longer story time will be held on Tuesdays from 10-10:40 a.m. The Cody Children’s Library also continues to have take-home crafts available each week for young children.
With St. Patrick’s Day also on the horizon, Park County Libraries are doing a fun countywide event called, SpudFest. We are encouraging library staff and patrons to decorate potatoes as one or more characters from a book. There is no sign-up necessary. If you don’t have potatoes at home, your libraries will happily provide one for you. Participants are encouraged to be creative, have fun, and bring their potato creations to one of our library branches, to put on our special SpudFest displays, by March 17.
Park County Libraries are now offering ebooks, audiobooks, and digital magazines through OverDrive. Patrons can download the Libby app, that is provided through OverDrive, using their library card. Our Library Staff has been exploring and learning about Libby and we are excited to be providing it to our patrons. Stop by or call if you need help or have any questions regarding the use of this fun, new digital resource. Also, be on the lookout for a new look to our parkcountylibrary.org website, hopefully coming this month as well. We have been working on giving the site a better set-up to be easier for patrons to navigate and get information from.
Watch a movie and celebrate diversity at the Cody Library, each Friday at 2 p.m., with their March Film Series. There will be four popular films shown throughout the month. The first film is based on the popular children’s book, “Wonder,” by R. J. Palacio. The other films feature a super hero from Wakanda, a boy looking for his grandfather in the land of the dead, and a young girl working to become a spelling champion.
Another event that the Cody Library is bringing back is its Chess Tournament. The Chess Tournament will take place on March 20, at 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. and is for players of all ages. Everyone will have a chance to play four rounds with time controls set at 45 minutes for each player. Lunch will be provided and masks are required for this event. Players can sign-up on the morning of the tournament at 9 a.m. or they can sign-up before the day in the Cody Library Teen Room. Call the Teen Room at (307) 527-1884 for more information or to sign-up over the phone.
As we get closer to the one-year anniversary of the start of COVID-19 isolation, the staff at your Park County Libraries would like to express their appreciation for those community members who have stuck with us and have continued to use our materials and facilities with all of the changes and adjustments that we have had to make over the year. We are excited to see more and more people return to our buildings, events, and programs each week.
