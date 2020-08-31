Amber and Allen Simonson, owners of Cody Paw Spa, are putting on a fundraiser golf tournament to support law enforcement.
Back the Blue 2020 is Sept. 19 at the Powell golf course. The Cody and Powell police departments, Park County Sheriff’s Office and local highway patrol troopers are the beneficiaries, with all proceeds from the event divided evenly among the departments.
The Simonsons are asking local businesses for raffle donations, to sponsor a hole at the golf course, to sponsor a par 3 contest prize or to sponsor a golf team. Each of the departments are going to have a team in the tournament and the Simonsons would like to see those teams sponsored.
The format of the tournament is a three-person scramble. The cost will be $80 per person and there will be the option to purchase mulligans the day of the tournament.
There will be a raffle the day of the tournament as well. Tickets will be $5 each or five tickets for $20. Tickets will be available for purchase at the Cody Paw Spa.
Still needed are:
• Raffle prizes
• Hole sponsorship
• Two par 3 closest to the pin prizes
• Par 3 hole in one prize
• Worst team of the day prize
• Cash donations
To donate or be involved contact the Cody Paw Spa at (307) 587-3309, or send a Facebook message or email at groomcody.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.