With high school sporting events broadcast worldwide recently thanks to the NFHS network website, opportunities have arisen for athletes to shine on the floor and on the field.
But for some students, the network has offered a different way to showcase their skills, getting behind the microphone to provide play-by-play and commentary for live events.
And for a pair of Meeteetse High School sisters and members of the Meeteetse Media Club, home basketball games have helped introduce fans to a duo that not only provides commentary, but adds plenty of personality and style to the craft.
Sophomore Kayla Horsen and senior Kiana Horsen not only keep fans updated about the action on the floor, but do so in a way that has drawn adulation from a growing fan base around the Cowboy State.
“It’s super fun. You kind of feel like one of those ESPN people,” Kiana said.
Anyone who has listened to the sisters knows what they lack in expertise they more than make up for with style, substance and enthusiasm as they keep the listeners engaged with humbleness and humor.
The girls usually display some of their favorite sayings influenced by Dad, plus bring attention to other important aspects of the game that might go overlooked like the most fabulous pair of shoes. They also have a knack for improvising when things don’t go the way they are supposed to.
“Oh, yeah. We always pick our favorite shoes of the game,” Kiana said.
“Sometimes basketball is more about the shoes than the game. We love the really colorful ones and the pink ones,” Kayla added laughing.
The duo may have inadvertently picked up some clues about commentary in passing while an NBA game is on at home in the background, but they somehow managed to also avoid what can be one of the biggest annoyances for fans of the game, rampant homerism from commentators.
The Horsens effortlessly express the kind of empathy for the visiting team after a missed shot or mistake as they show for the hometown Longhorns. And it hasn’t gone unnoticed.
They have received letters, emails and calls from fans across the state complimenting their humor, style and lack of bias when it comes to the visiting teams.
“People were surprised that we were super nice to everyone and fun to listen to, and we weren’t biased against their team,” Kiana said. “At first Mr. Elliot told us to be more serious about it, but then we starting doing our own thing and lot of people starting complimenting us, so he kind of loosened up and let us do what we want.”
That includes a lot of personality and slogans that viewers will be sure to remember long after the game is over.
Viewers will know “If you ain’t foulin’, you ain’t tryin,”, “There is no walking in basketball,” and then there are the “Mystery Boys”
“When we played basketball dad used to say “You’d better make your free throws because those are free points,” Kayla said. “Dad is Native so he really gets into basketball. It’s just something fun to say.”
When a player hits the floor that isn’t on the roster, the girls don’t skip a beat.
“Sometimes they don’t put the names on them,” Kiana said. “When I don’t see the name on the roster it’s like, ‘Oh, we have another Mystery Boy!”
They got a pretty good indication they were doing something right during the 1A state basketball tournament last year when a representative from the Wyoming High School Activities Association sought them out and praised them for their efforts out of the blue.
“We went to go sing the National Anthem there and he came up to us and told us we were so much fun to listen to,” Kiana said. “He even gave the school a call to say we were super entertaining.”
Entertaining is one thing, but with the WHSAA committed to good sportsmanship first and foremost, it helps that the sisters have little trouble showing support for every team that visits Meeteetse.
“It’s been amazing seeing all of the accolades come in for those two,” Elliot said. “We have parents write thank you notes from visiting teams for the professionalism and humor they bring to our games. I think those notes mean more than the praise from education and athletics association professionals.”
It’s been four years now behind the mic for the sisters, who are also responsible for training up-and-coming commentators for the media club, and it isn’t always a smooth running operation, which they take in stride and almost adds to the enjoyment.
“We don’t really know when we are having technical difficulties,” Kayla said.
Sometimes it’s up to Elliot to let them know what’s going on.
“He will come up and be like ‘Nobody can hear you,’” Kiana said. “So we’ve just been blabbering to ourselves the whole game.”
It’s the kind of thing that might stress some people out, but they both know not everything is going to work out perfectly, and they aren’t afraid to admit on the air that they have a lot to learn still.
“We’re never afraid to say we don’t know what is going on,” Kiana said. “I just learned what a charge was during a game when the manager for boys team who was filming for Hudl turned to me and whispered what it was.”
It’s just part of the appeal of the duo that have become minor celebrities in the high school sports world.
“We just hope the viewers can pick up what is going on before us,” Kayla said.
While it’s Kiana’s final year behind the mic, Kayla plans on carrying on for a couple more years and hopes to expand on some of the momentum she and her sister have built over the years.
“They are both such great, hardworking kids, it is great to see other people taking notice,” Elliot said. “I wish I could say I had anything to do with their success, but it really is just them being who they are.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.