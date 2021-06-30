Anna Sale is on a mission, and she has enlisted a few of her Wyoming friends to help get the job done. Host of the “Death, Sex and Money” podcast, Sale has written a book aimed at helping people have difficult conversations about topics many of us would rather avoid, but know we ought to address.
Released in May by Simon & Schuster, “Let’s Talk About Hard Things” builds on Sale’s popular WNYC podcast, deftly weaving together a diverse range of stories about people having tough talks along five categories: death, sex, money, family and identity. Sale discusses her book at the Cody Library on Tuesday.
Several Wyoming residents share their stories in the book, which Sale began writing in Cody in 2017. Her self-described “shared mission” with readers and listeners is to show others that discussing life’s touchiest topics is hard for everyone, but can get less difficult when you hear or read how others do it.
“One of the things that makes things hard is when it feels like you’re alone with a particular struggle,” said Sale, who lives in California’s East Bay. She spends spends several months in Cody each year with her two daughters and husband, Arthur Middleton, who conducts wildlife research in the area.
It was a rough spot in Sale’s relationship with Middleton that introduced her to Cody, and sparked a deep and heartfelt friendship with Ann Simpson, and her husband Al, the former U.S. Senator.
In a widely retold story that Sale featured in one of her earliest podcast episodes, Middleton, her ex-boyfriend at the time, reached out to Al Simpson in 2013 in a desperate plea for help in reconciling with Sale after a breakup that summer. Though Middleton hadn’t formally met Simpson, he was scheduled to speak that fall at a ceremony honoring Middleton’s research on elk migration around Cody and Yellowstone National Park.
After an out-of-the-blue phone call from Al and Ann, Sale reconnected with Middleton and warily agreed to attend the events surrounding his receipt of the Camp Monaco Prize. The two were later married at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West, and their first daughter was born in Cody.
Sale shares in her book some of the conversations she had with Ann Simpson surrounding a gastrointestinal infection Simpson had that caused her to lose weight, and reckon with the frailties of aging in a way she hadn’t fully done before.
“They all suddenly treated me as though I was dying!” Simpson tells Sale of her illness. “I don’t like to tell them too much,” she said of her grown children. “I don’t like them treating me like an old person because I don’t think of myself as an old person.”
While many people will go far out of their way to avoid having such gut-wrenchingly real and personal conversations, they are an essential focus of Sale’s podcast, and now her book.
Curiosity is key to Sale’s ability to connect, said Carol Bell, a Cody resident who grew up in Shell, Wyo. and is a former owner of The Thistle gift shop.
Bell said she met Sale at a 2016 local fundraising event about a year after her husband, David Bell, died of pancreatic cancer. Bell felt a connection, and invited Sale to breakfast at a Cody cafe the next day.
“What I remember is I cried through most of breakfast because she asked me about losing David,” Bell said. “She was completely unflinching and unbothered by my tears, which was a unique experience for me.”
The two became friends and talked about their writing projects, and Bell later decided to pursue a masters degree to become a counselor.
Don’t expect “Let’s Talk About Hard Things” to help you shout down that cousin at Thanksgiving with whom you always disagree about guns, greenhouse gases and gay marriage.
“It’s not a book about how to win conversations. It’s about how to connect with people,” Bell said. “Like her interviews, it’s not about Anna getting the story. It’s about Anna helping you tell your story in a way that makes you feel heard, and makes other people feel less alone.”
Sale is clearly delighted to be hearing from Cody friends who have read her book, including a recent book club gathering where a member baked a cake that lovingly recreated the “Let’s Talk About Hard Things Cover,” a cell phone photo of which Sale shares with sincere delight.
“I mean, it’s the best,” she says, of hearing from listeners and readers whose lives she has helped change for the better. “It’s part of why I do this work, which is also fun for me, because I like meeting people and talking to them about their lives.”
“Plus,” Sale says with a broad grin, “my book is in the Meeteetse library. How cool is that?”
