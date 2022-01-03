Episcopal Service Corps volunteer, Sidnee Everhart will give informational tours about Cody Library’s art collection this month.
Guided tours will be at 5:15 p.m. Thursday, 1 p.m. Jan. 11 and 10 a.m. Jan. 24.
She researched the art and artists found in the library and looks forward to sharing how the library art collection reflects the creativity and beauty found in Cody and the surrounding area.
The Cody Library contains works by many significant artists from our region such as Nick Eggenhofer, Thomas Molesworth, and New Deal artist, John Edwin Walley.
The collection includes various sculptures, paintings, prints, and handcrafted furniture, most of which depict the beauty of our home and history.
Library staff hope people will visit to gain an appreciation of the art collection. For more information, call (307) 527-1880 or visit the website at parkcountylibrary.org.
If you go
What: Art collection guided tour
When: Thursday at 5:15 p.m., Jan. 11 at 1 p.m. and Jan. 24 at 10 a.m.
Where: Cody Library
Cost: free
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.