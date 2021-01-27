Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Park County Circuit Court include:
RESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Jeffrey Edwards, $120; Robert Nelson, $115; Mary Montgomery, $185; Andrew Crawford, $115; Pamela Oryall, $105; William Johnson, $120; Spencer Munoz, $103; Kyle Kartchner, $115; Deanna Schuebel, $105; Dakota Larner, $200; David Daniels, $136; Joshua Christofferson, $97; Darin McCann, $97; Hayden Bronnenberg, $99; Jane Bell, $155; Alexa Bowen, $103; Toby La Vigne, $135; Doyle Braten, $105; Ramona Model, $115; Andrew Bischoff, $115; Bryanna McGuire, $97; Joshua Caulton, $97; David Lundberg, $103; Thomas Allen, $105.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Jacob Brawley, driving with suspended license and invalid docs, $520; Chance Moss, failure to stop at stop sign, $140; Thomas Booth, invalid docs, $70; Kayla Ellis, possession of controlled substance – plant, jail 30 days, 30 suspended, 1 year unsupervised probation, $470; Marshal Thomasson, expired temporary license or improper registration, $140; Katheryn Ferguson, expired temporary license or improper registration, $140; Andrew Sauers, no seat belt, $25; Mark Dickinson, no seat belt, $25; Trent Desjarlais, expired temporary license or improper registration, $140; Randolph Feusner, failure to stop at stop sign, $140; Michelle Middleton, theft under $1,000, jail 60 days, 53 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $520; Chad Bonnet, unlawful contact without bodily injury, jail 10 days, 10 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $520; Destiny Isabell, using another person’s credit card for under $1,000, jail 30 days, 30 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $1,458.97; Chevelle Metzer, invalid docs, $140; Helen Stroh, hunting on private land without permission, $450; Jonathan Johnson, breach of peace, $420; Charlotte Wilson, driving on wrong side of road, $90; Madeline Haugen, invalid docs, $140; Timothy Morris, invalid driver’s license, $140; Leslie Barnes, no seat belt, $25; Marci Beachler, expired temporary license/improper registration, $140; Sean Purvis, faulty headlights, $90; Todd Leblanc, Lakewood, Colo., $120; Janee Jessup, driving under the influence of alcohol and controlled substances, jail 120 days, 113 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $920; Rylan Williams, under 21 years old possession of alcohol and use of controlled substances, jail 90 days, 90 suspended, 6 months supervised probation, $300; Amber Higbie, intermediate permit – passenger under 18 years old, $90; Chelsea Drake, failure to perform duty upon colliding with unattended vehicle or property, $200.
NONRESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Steve Santos, Chester, Kyle Albrechtsen, Billings, $130; Kristina Price, Billings, $115; Christina Rundle, Laurel, Mont., $25; Courtney Newhouse, Billings, $103; Joanna Pratt, Bozeman, $160; Steven Bang, Riverton, $103; Wesley Glen, $105; Brian Lewis, Nezperce, Idaho, $105; Zachary Head, Livingston, Mont., $120; Hailey Owens, Livingston, Mont., $120; Tyler Slyngstad, Billings, $130; Daniel Cook, Denver, $135; Cody Albrecht, Mountain Grove, Mo., $140; Kendra Arnold, Billings, $125; Dallas Ward, Rock Springs, $99; Darol Johnson, Lovell, $103; David King, Arvada, Colo., $120; Ernesto Holguin, Tacoma, Wash., $115
NONRESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Brandon Paad, Casper, cracked or broken frame, $190; Tyler Seales, Denver, possession of controlled substances – plant, failure to retain previous 7 days of logs, texting while driving, jail 30 days, 30 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $660; Ernesto Holguin, Tacoma, Wash., no auto insurance, $570; Jacki Blakeman, Dubois, expired temporary license/improper registration, $140.
Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Cody Municipal Court include:
RESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
Margaret Becker, careless driving, crash, $200; Sandra Hendricks, speeding, $125; Hendricks, leaving scene of crash, $600, $10 court fee; Christopher Hoggan, no valid or expired registration, $110; Hoggan, failure to yield, stop at sign, crash, $210; Ryan Leigh Mononi, no valid or expired registration, $110; Taleah Brewer, no liability insurance, $400, $10; Jessica Brown, speeding, $100; Solie Mael Jackson, speed too fast for conditions, crash, $200.
