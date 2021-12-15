Donors and recipients had the opportunity to meet one another at the Northwest College Foundation’s annual Scholarship Luncheon, which was held Tuesday, Nov. 9. This academic year, 508 students received Foundation scholarship awards totaling $1,430,083, plus another $131,175 from a Park County Community Charitable Relief grant.
“Our donors tell us that making a personal connection with a student is the most rewarding aspect of funding a scholarship,” NWC Foundation Executive Director Shelby Wetzel said.
Students received just over $1 million in academic-related awards, along with designated funds for activity-talent programs (music ensembles, speech and debate, livestock judging, etc.) and athletics.
Additionally, funds were awarded to students for workforce and Center for Training and Development programs including plumbing, HVAC, medical billing and coding, CDL, surgical tech and several others.
“The scholarships I have received have helped make a difference in my life by lessening the financial burden that going to college creates,” NWC nursing student Chancey Stebner said. “Receiving financial aid has inspired me to help others and give back to my community. In the future, I want to work within our state to better provide health services to rural areas and to help Wyoming truly represent equality.”
New or returning students planning to enroll in classes at NWC during the spring 2022 semester are encouraged to apply for scholarships early. Visit nwcollegefoundation.org/spring-scholarships to access the form. Once it’s filled out, applications should return completed forms to the Financial Aid Office in Orendorff Building, Room 104.
To learn more about these opportunities, contact the NWC Financial Aid Office at scholarships@nwc.edu or (307) 754-6158.
NWC classes resume for the spring semester on Wednesday, Jan. 19, and the last day to sign up for full-term classes is Jan. 26. To see upcoming course offerings, visit nwc.edu/academics/schedule.html.
To learn more about upcoming events and projects through the NWC Foundation Office, visit nwcollegefoundation.org.
