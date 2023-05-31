Each year the Cody Medical Foundation honors volunteers in the community for their service.
This year’s honorees are Cody Pardners and Park County Pedalers.
Cody Pardners
Many have written about the remarkable Cody Pardners in the Library Cafe since they began serving customers on Feb. 1, 2022.
Kathy Liscum, the board president shepherds the nonprofit’s course, along with Secretary Jan Hoar, Treasurer Kim Christensen, board member Steve Harris and board member Patsy Carpenter.
What makes their business model so unique? The café operates with unpaid mentors and volunteers that support a staff of adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities known as the Pardners, the heart of the non-profit organization.
Their mission is to provide the Pardners with quality vocational opportunities.
Early on, Liscum began thinking about what her eighth-grade son with special needs would do after he finished school. After a visit to Brookwood in Georgetown, or BIG, in Texas, an organization that supports adults with special needs, she knew. According to BIG, they are a place “where adults with special needs thrive for a lifetime.” BIG thrived with a café, arts and crafts, and residential housing. Liscum saw potential.
“A mom started it in her backyard,” Liscum said. “It was inspiring to see what something small can become. I thought we could do that.”
The Pardners have flourished. The Cody Chamber of Commerce generously rents the café to them for a nominal fee.
What began as a mother’s wish to provide her adult son meaningful work is now a cafe that helps adults with special needs have vocational opportunities, socialize with patrons and make friends with other Pardners.
“Pardners like to get up in the morning with somewhere to go and have a sense of accomplishment at the end of the day,” Hoar said.
Work in the café begins with Liscum’s motto, “The customer is always first.”
Like all cafes, there are stations: the dining area for service and beverages, the counter to order and purchase food, and the kitchen where mentor Becky Follweiler works with her team, the “Kitchen Squad,” to prepare the meals.
At each station, mentors work with Pardners, sometimes assisted by volunteers.
Other volunteers like Keith Smith wash dishes two days a week or help in the kitchen chopping vegetables. Some volunteers assist with the coffee and tea counter.
Cody Pardners is not just a café. They partner with Deb White, owner of Wyoming Sport and Fitness, who generously donates time and works to provide trainers so the Pardners can do strength training twice weekly.
“The Cody Pardners are extended library family members,” Park County Library Director Karen Horner said.
“They are so capable and wonderful, and their food is delicious. People love the tables they set up at library events.”
Volunteers and mentors are always welcome.
“Someone might like to help, but maybe they think they need to know more about adults with special needs,” Hoar said. “But I’m here to tell you volunteers don’t need to have experience, and working with the Pardners is so rewarding.”
Cody Pardners actively encourages volunteers, mentors, sous chefs, arts and crafters and people with business experience.
They’re looking to expand their arts and crafts program, social activities agenda and small business ventures – labeling, shredding and putting together brochures.
If you haven’t visited their sunlit café, please do.
The Cody community is a fortunate beneficiary of their hard work, good cheer and yummy food.
Contact them at CodyPardners@gmail.com or Facebook.com/CodyPardners
Park County Pedalers
Park County Pedalers, PCP, is a non-profit mountain bicycle advocacy group founded in 2006 to promote cycling in Park County.
Jon Gallagher said the Pedalers’ impetus was discovering “that strip mining threatened the Beck Lake area through mining claims.”
Their solution was to approach the BLM, requesting the spectacular high-use public area become a designated recreational area.
After a years-long endeavor, the PCP opened the Beck Lake Bike Park and Trails. Designed by Flow Ride Concepts, the world-class Bike Park and Trial System has purpose-built trails, jump lines, a pump track, a drop zone and skill trails.
“There is a wide variety of difficulty at the Beck Lake Trails, but we focus on wider, easy-to-ride wide trails, heavily sculpted flow trails and some natural rock lines,” according to the PCP.
The City of Cody, BLM, Shoshone Recreational District, State of Wyoming and the PCP worked together to create the park and trails.
Significant funding for the project has been a community effort with contributions from the Shoshone Recreation District, Wyoming Recreational Trails Program, Park County Parks and Recreation, the Bargain Box-Christ Episcopal Church, Cody Rotary, National Association of Realtors and PCP board.
Their mission encompasses a variety of purposes that serve Park County residents and visitors by promoting bicycling opportunities, increasing awareness, advancing bicycle-safe facilities, advocating for cycling, providing funding for youth cycling and promoting competitive and recreational cycling. The Little Bellas, an organization that works to help young women reach their fullest potential, holds camps there.
“The Park County Pedalers changed mountain biking here. Their thoughtful purpose-built trails made biking assessable to everyone, BikerChix member René Huge said. “They opened mountain biking to kids and adults, (and created) a safe learning place. With the excellent trail system, groups could bring quality coaches to provide foundation skills and mountain bike camps for all skill levels. Thanks to the Park County Pedalers, who put their heart into making it happen. It’s awesome, a huge asset to the community, and it could never have happened without John Gallagher.”
The Pedalers maintain the Beck Lake Bike Park and Trails and build and maintain other natural surface trails. And although board treasurer Ward Dominick “enjoys doing the dirt work” to sustain the current trails, he and the Pedalers encourage volunteers to assist with the miles of trails they maintain. They ask bikers to stay off wet trails to avoid ruts and rough future maintenance.
Their next project is building and working to sustain the Outlaw Trail near Newton Lake.
Volunteers can contact info@parkcountypedalers.org for more information about that project or other ongoing PCP projects or visit their website parkcountypedalers.org/about.html.
Their board consists of President Jon Gallagher; Treasurer Ward Dominick ; Secretary Clint Cook; and board members Chris Guyer, Mike Denning, and Sam Hochhalter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.