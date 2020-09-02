Cody Volunteer Fire Department calls:
Aug. 26, 2:20 p.m., 271 Road 6EH. Haystack fire, contained, 6 units and 23 personnel responded. Time in service: 4 hours 40 minutes.
Aug. 27, 4:14 a.m., 29 Arrowhead. EMS assist, 3 units and 17 personnel responded. Time in service: 46 minutes.
Aug. 27, 1:26 p.m., MP 30 on WYO 212. Motor vehicle accident, 4 units and 25 personnel responded. Time in service: 2 hours 59 minutes.
Aug. 27, 2:02 p.m., stage stop on WYO 120 S. Grass fire, 4 units and 25 personnel responded. Time in service: 2 hours 58 minutes.
Aug. 27, 2:17 p.m., 2984 Road 6XX. Report of fire, smoke coming from haystack, 3 units and 25 personnel responded. Time in service: 2 hours 8 minutes.
Aug. 29, 1:37 a.m., 321 Yellowstone Ave. Activated sprinkler, clamped sprinkler, 4 units and 20 personnel responded. Time in service: 43 minutes.
Aug. 30, 3:52 p.m., 45 Lane 19 1/2. ATV accident, assisted EMS, 5 units and 23 personnel responded. Time in service: 1 hour 38 minutes
