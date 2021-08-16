Shutterbugs across Park County have a chance to cash in on their most beautiful shots and clips as part of a Park County Travel Council initiative seeking outdoor recreation images to help bring visitors to the area.
The Park County Gram Slam – seeking your best Instagram-worthy images – runs now through Oct. 29. It is an open call for submissions from area amateur and professional photographers and videographers. Travel Council members will pick their favorites and pay a “Park County Bounty” of $250-$500 for work that highlights outdoor recreation or lesser-known “hidden gem” destinations throughout the county.
“We have tons of great photos and videos highlighting the major front-facing attractions throughout Park County,” Travel Council Executive Director Ryan Hauck said. “Now, as we are working to also make potential visitors more aware of our great outdoor recreation and backcountry opportunities, we’re looking to build a library of work we can use to showcase the best natural beauty our area has to offer.
“This will help us disperse visitors to less-crowded areas, and build our winter, spring and fall seasons when things aren’t as busy.”
The Travel Council has set aside up to $10,000 in CARES funding to purchase photos and videos for use in its marketing efforts, Hauck said. Images of hard-to-reach places, wildlife and scenery are all eligible for consideration
“Our board believes no one else knows and loves places like Kirwin, the Thorofare, Upper Sunlight Basin, the Wood River and all our other beautiful remote spots like local residents do,” Hauck said. “So we’re asking locals especially to send us their most beautiful photos and videos – the kind of stuff they share on Instagram with their friends – so we can show off those secret treasures to visitors.”
Image ideas include climbing, kayaking, stand-up paddle-boarding, mountain biking, ice climbing, backpacking, yoga, skiing/boarding, snowmobiling, fishing, hunting, boating and just about anything outside with cute pets and kids.
Hauck said the Park County Gram Slam isn’t a contest or sweepstakes, and that anyone who submits work is eligible for consideration. Participants should submit high-resolution still photos or high-definition videos 5-20 seconds in length to PCTCgramslam@gmail.com.
Contributors will own their photos, but the Travel Council will be allowed to use them in marketing Park County as a travel destination.
Submission guidelines and additional details are available at codyyellowstone.org, or email PCTCgramslam@gmail.com for assistance.
