Last year, the Cody Regional Health Foundation promised the third annual SPIN Cody event would be successful. Despite having to do a virtual race, the event was indeed a success raising $116,000.
In 2019, the event raised more than $55,000 for the Cody Recreation Foundation and the Cody Regional Health Foundation.
Foundation members, participants, volunteers and sponsors then planned for the next event to give more opportunities to support the medical and recreation community.
Unfortunately, due to COVID-19 the race that would have been held at the Cody Rec Center on March 14 had to be postponed, leading to an adapted virtual SPIN Cody event over the course of several weeks. Rather than a single event in a single day, with lunch, music and door prizes provided, the 22 teams recorded race results from home, finishing by June 13 for a final count on how much money was raised by the teams.
“People supported our fundraising efforts and were willing to go through the virtual event we set up, which we are grateful for,” hospital foundation director Annalea Avery said. “We had to be flexible and roll with the punches this year. We had people turn in a lot of pictures, and it was great to see that much support and people’s love for the community.”
The funds raised last year were split to support the Mentock Park splash pad and a 3D Mammography machine for The Cody Recreational Foundation and Cody Regional Health Foundation. This year, the funds will be split in half again, only this year the rec group is raising general funds and the Health Foundation is raising money for the recently approved Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation machine.
Avery said that the foundations hope to continue the event to fund safe recreational facilities and medical equipment.
They look forward to next year’s SPIN Cody being under more normal circumstances.
