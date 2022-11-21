Sheridan Avenue will be shut down on Nov. 26 for the Cody Cowboy Christmas Stroll and Lighted Parade.
Festivities begin at 4 p.m. with the lighted parade beginning at 6 p.m.
This year, MTN GRL is coordinating the events, as part of the Cody Events Committee.
“The events have been going on for several years, but it’s our first year as the coordinators for the events,” MTN GRL owner Melissa Donald said.
This year’s downtown Christmas Stroll will include an Advent service, in which a group of volunteers will put on a live performance on the patio of the Silver Dollar Bar.
There will be a food court on the north side of 13th Street and Sheridan Avenue, with several food trucks participating, including Wing It, Fresh Prince of Steaks, That’s a Wrap and The Pig and The Hog, which is a brand new food truck, Donald said.
Goodies Bakery will be there, and kettle corn will also be available.
Legends Bookstore will be putting on a scavenger hunt — one for younger kids and another geared towards older kids. Prizes from local businesses will be available for the winner of those scavenger hunts, Donald said.
Anyone wishing to participate in the scavenger hunt can get a form at the bookstore or at any participating business.
Cowboy Christmas also boasts caroling and hayrides for attendees.
There will even be a chance to chat with Santa. Following the lighted parade, Santa will be stationed at Bell Plaza beside Legends Bookstore for attendees to visit.
There will be warming burn barrels throughout downtown to help stave off the cold as well.
There are two promotional events currently going on as part of Cowboy Christmas.
“The Christmas Stroll really launches the official start of the shopping season,” Donald said.
One such event is the Button Bash, where you purchase a button at any participating business or at the Cody Chamber of Commerce. Only a limited number of buttons will have winning numbers. This contest will run through Dec. 23.
“It is designed to encourage people to shop local and then get your name put into a drawing,” Donald said.
The second event is Keep the Cheer Here - Stay, Shop, Win, which runs from Nov. 25 through Nov. 27.
Make a purchase at a local shop, drop off the receipt at the receptacle on the Cody Chamber’s front porch and write your name and phone number on the receipt.
“Anytime on Friday, Saturday or Sunday that you shop local, you can have your name put in ... the Chamber’s big drawing bucket,” Donald said.
Prizes donated by local businesses will be available for winners of these contests.
At 7:45 p.m., there will be a chance to win $1,000 in Cody Bucks, with the winner being announced at the Silver Dollar Bar’s porch.
Cody Bucks can only be used in Cody businesses.
“It’s another way to take the place of a gift card,” Donald said. “If you have someone that you don’t want to buy for, but they live locally, you can buy Cody Bucks ... and they can use them anywhere here in town in any of the stores.”
People can get entered into this drawing through Nov. 23, by making a purchase at a local store and filling out a slip.
To win prizes, you have to be present on Saturday. Prizes include coupons, gift cards and other prizes from downtown businesses.
For the parade, all entries will be lighted, and the Chamber asks there be no commercial advertising.
The parade will move east on Sheridan Avenue between 9th Street and 14th Street.
“I think it’s important for the community to know that this event is really put on by the businesses and by the Chamber for the community,” Donald said. “It’s a huge production and we love doing it, but we really do it to encourage community involvement and to encourage our local community to come down and visit and be a part of the Christmas celebration.”
“It’s really a gift to the community.”
