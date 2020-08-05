CIVIL ACTIONS
Molly James v. Chase Vincent, Eric Riley, Nathan Bricker, Kelly Bricker, Tyler Wendt, Christopher Wendt, John Does 1-10, O.A.R.S. West, Inc., O.A.R.S. American River Outpost Inc., O.A.R.S. Inc., and O.A.R.S.; In May, motions were submitted to dismiss Chase Vincent, Tyler Wendt, and Christopher Wendt. The plaintiff has submitted a motion to strike the defendant’s motion to have Eric Riley dismissed from the case, James alleges Tim Conant fell out of a kayak and drowned due to hypothermia and lack of training for safety protocol.
Cindy Petersen v. Wal-Mart Stores Inc.; The court has ordered the defendant shall have up to Dec. 11 to have the plaintiff examined by an independent medical expert. A March 3, 2021 pre-trial conference and March 29, 2021 jury trial is set for the case. Petersen has claimed she slipped and fell because of standing liquid inside the Cody Walmart. She said she suffered permanent injuries to her spine and is seeking $1 million compensation.
Ede Dozier and Jim Dozier v. Gail Construction LLC; On July 27, the court awarded the Doziers $2,871 and Gail $4,055.77 in damages. The plaintiffs alleged Gail did not perform construction services as desired for a handicapped accessible apartment, and were charging $75,000 more than the original contract price for their services. Gail asserted that after the original contract was signed the parties orally modified its terms. The defendants claim the Doziers owe $86,405.45 for construction and additional attorney fees.
CRIMINAL ACTIONS
State v. Glen Davison; Davison pleaded guilty to knowingly causing bodily injury to another with a deadly weapon. Charges for possessing controlled substance Oxycodone and meth were dismissed per his plea agreement. Davison was sentenced to 3 years supervised probation with a 6-8 year suspended prison sentence. He must also pay $560 in court fees. In 2016, Davison was accused of hitting another man with a baseball bat and possessing meth and drug paraphernalia. He absconded a few months later and was not found again until Oct. 2019.
State v. Tristen Brewer; Brewer requested a continuance of her jury trial and therefore renewed her right to a speedy trial. In May, both the prosecution and defense were given access to Department of Family Services files pertaining to the case. She is facing 2 counts for abuse, neglect, abandonment, intimidation or exploitation of a vulnerable adult, charges carrying up to 20 years in prison and $20,000 in fines. Brewer is accused of stealing money and keeping poor care of a Meeteetse man she was hired to take care of.
State v. Winter Killsnight; Killsnight is scheduled for a Sept. 10 pre-trial conference and Oct. 14 jury trial. She is charged with 2 counts of conspiracy to commit aggravated burglary, conspiracy to commit theft, 2 counts of aggravated burglary, robbery of property valued $1,000 or more, aggravated fleeing or eluding officers, felonies carrying up to 125 years in prison and $230,000 in fines. She is also facing a misdemeanor for possession of controlled substance meth, a charge carrying up to 12 months in prison and a $1,000 fine. Killsnight is accused of stealing items and being involved in a police chase which went from Cody to Powell and back again in March.
