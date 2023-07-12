Numerous Park County students have been recognized in the University of Wyoming’s spring semester honor rolls.
The President’s Honor Roll consists of regularly enrolled undergraduates who earned a 4.0 (“A”) grade-point average for the semester.
To be eligible, students must have been enrolled for a minimum of 12 credit hours taken for letter grades.
Recipients of the President’s Honor Roll from Cody include Brittan Bower, Keifer Buss, Trystton Cole, Caden Crooks, Lyric Crooks, Duke Dickson, Abigail Klessens, Peter Klessens, Chase Livingston, Paul Lovera, McKayla Moss, Kaitlyn Polley, Macey Reed, Ellie Schwab, Baylee Stafford, Samantha Stevens, Solomon Stewart, Jakoby Vipperman, Nicole Wagler and Jonathan Williams.
Recipients from Powell include Brandi Akin, Madeline Argento, Ethan Bartholomew, Jace Bohlman, Jaxton Braten, Clayton Brown, Jaymison Cox, Brianna Evelo, Tarje Grover, Aidan Jacobsen, Jordan Moore, Brian Smith, Chancey Stebner, Aaron Swaney and Brealyn Terry.
Lovell recipients include Megan Cornia, Justin Dausman, Jacob Grant, Trent Grohman, Rabiah Khan, Kaylie McArthur and Emily Olsen.
Other nearby recipients include Victoria Ransom and Tristan Rowland of Wapiti; Nathaniel Whitham of Clark; and Kalley Collins and Taylor Despain of Cowley.
The Dean’s and Dean’s Freshman honor rolls consist of regularly enrolled undergraduates above freshman standing who earned a 3.4 or better grade-point average, and freshmen who have earned a 3.25 or better grade-point average.
To be eligible, students must have been enrolled for a minimum of 12 credit hours taken for letter grades.
Cody recipients of the Dean’s and Dean’s Freshman honor rolls include Daniel Allen, Elizabeth Baldwin, Amalie Beachler, Hayden Bronnenberg, Nakoa Brown, Emma Cook, Brook Deal, Natalie Demple, Anesa Etter, Cheyanne Farmer, Boston Fernandez, Jackson Gail, Amelia Gee, Rigg Harrison, Charles Icenogle, Madison Icenogle, Ethan Johnston, Kavan Johnston, Rylan Knopp, Tamsyn Lewis, Robert McMinn, Sierra Olmstead, Charles Polley, Braden Potter, Laura Prior, Landon Rau, Dillon Romero, Allyson Schroeder, Nicholas Simpson, Tanner Smith, Holly Spiering, Keaton Stone, Nicolas Talich and Reese Ward.
Recipients from Powell include Randall Andrews, Gavin Asay, Skylar Cooley, Dylan Croft, William Cummings, Rachel Fowler, Zoey Fulton, Ivy Grover, Dakota Hansen, Rachel Kuntz, Sarah Liggett, Javier Mendoza, Sophe Morrow, Elsie Spomer, Sierra Vogt and Ashlyn Wilson.
Recipients from Lovell include Jaret Collins, Kailei Fink, Amos Monterde, Andrea Monderde and Matthew Savage.
Recipients from Cowley include Genavive Mader, Landen Stebner, Caden Welling and Marty Welling.
The Provost’s Honor Roll consists of undergraduates who have completed at least six but fewer than 12 hours.
To be eligible, these students must have a minimum 3.5 grade-point average for the semester.
Cody recipients of the Provost’s Honor Roll include Emmy Bower, Julia Cook, Tanya Karr, Sahla Miller, Tayler Miner, Drew Morris, Logan Nugent and Brooklyn Wambolt.
Recipients from Powell include Cody Akin, Devon Curtis, Alta Davis, Aaron Jacobsen, Mason Marchant, Gabrielle Metzler, Samantha Newman, Marie Ramier, Sierra Sanders, Jordan Walsh and Savannah Warner.
Other nearby recipients include Milissa Denevan, Delanee Miller and Olivia Peterson from Cowley; Kaden Redding of Meeteetse; and Chayli Anderson and Aspen Flood of Lovell.
