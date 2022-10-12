As the cool autumn winds blow in, so do memories of Halloween seasons past.
And for Adam George and his family, many of those memories revolve around pumpkins.
“When I was a little boy, my parents and uncles started selling pumpkins out of our garage,” he said. “It has always been something simple. As a boy, I would pick pumpkins and move them into the garage. I remember doing that a lot growing up. It was just sort of what we did every autumn.”
Like many traditions, the Georges’ pumpkin selling tradition dwindled over the years, but it was never forgotten by George and his family. Six years ago, he revived the tradition – adding pumpkins of different colors, shapes and sizes and moving the pumpkin sale out of the garage. But the project retains the same simplicity it has always had, George said.
“It’s nothing too exciting,” he said. “It’s pretty simple and low-key – we just let people come and get pumpkins. But everybody seems to have a smile on their faces when they visit.”
The Georges, who run a dairy farm on their property full-time, raise roughly two acres of pumpkins on fertile land adjacent to a nearby creek, he said.
Pumpkins are traditionally supposed to be planted between mid-May and early July, but this year’s crop was delayed slightly due to the operations of the family farm.
“There was a window where we had an opportunity to plant them, but we couldn’t because we were busy with our normal farm operations,” George said. “When we did get the pumpkins planted, that’s when we got a lot of rain, which kind of delayed them. But we had a nice warm September that really helped them out. We wouldn’t have nearly as many pumpkins as we do without that.”
George said weather is a “huge part” of a successful pumpkin crop, as is how early the gourd is planted. Typical gardening techniques, like weed control, proper watering and being vigilant for fungi help the pumpkins grow to their full potential.
Even after all these years, the Georges’ pumpkin patch remains a “pretty small and simple” operation, George said, but it is not without its own homegrown charms.
“We love Gallagher’s and the amazing corn maze, pumpkin patch and activities they do every year,” George said. “This is nothing like that. It’s basically just a pumpkin patch. Sometimes people say hello to our Holstein calves nearby, but that’s about it. Still, there is something to be said for some good old-fashioned fun, I think.”
The George pumpkin patch is located between Cody and Powell off the Powell Highway on Lane 17. The self-serve pumpkin sale, located near 101 Lane 17, is open daily through the end of the month. Pumpkins range in price from $3 to $12 depending on size, George said.
