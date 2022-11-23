The Shoshone River Partners has been as busy as beavers this fall.
At the end of September, the group — an interagency collaborative working to address sediment accumulation at Willwood Dam near Powell — oversaw the installation of 12 beaver dam analogs along a 1,500 foot stretch of Sulphur Creek on BLM property.
The goal of the structures — which were installed by Anabranch Solutions Inc. on Sept. 28 and 29 — is to mimic what beavers do naturally, and hopefully create a habitat beavers and other river creatures will eventually want to live in, said BLM Range Specialist Alicia Hummel.
“The immediate benefit of the project is an increase in available water on the landscape for fish, wildlife and riparian plants,” she said. “The long-term benefit will be restoring stream and riparian habitat complexity, which means a healthy system for fish and wildlife — and hopefully beaver.”
Beaver dam analogs are built using wood, rocks and sod, said Brittany Swope, conservation and outreach specialist for the Cody Conservation District. First, wooden posts are driven across the stream channel, and then willows and sagebrush branches are woven between the posts. The structures are then packed with sod. Sod and willows are added until water backs up and reaches the top of the stream bank.
“The goal is for the water to reach the top of the stream bank so it can spill out onto the floodplain and help vegetation start growing, which will in turn provide habitat for wildlife,” Swope said
The project is especially important for Sulphur Creek, which historically has very low levels of water, especially in the winter, said Laura Burckhardt, aquatic habitat biologist with the Wyoming Game and Fish Department. Without the beaver dam analogs, the water in Sulphur Creek might never travel over the stream bank onto the floodplain, she said.
In order to help rebuild the habitat along the creek channel, a half mile of gated “riparian area exclosure fence” was also installed around the project area by Griffis Quality Fencing. The barrier, which is still travelable by wildlife, will decrease grazing pressure from livestock and give trees and other vegetation a chance to grow, Swope said.
In addition to restoring valuable habitat, the beaver dam analogs also stabilize the stream banks, which reduces the amount of sediment runoff into Sulphur Creek and improves water quality in the wider Shoshone River system, Swope said. This has been a key priority of Shoshone River Partners since its inception.
The group — formerly known as the Wilwood Working Group 3 — was created following the release of 96,000 cubic yards of very fine sand and silt downstream from the Wilwood Dam in 2016, Swope said.
In the aftermath of the incident, three working groups were formed with the goal of finding solutions and preventing future sediment releases that could reduce water quality and kill fish and aquatic invertebrates, she said. The goal of the Shoshone River Partners working group — including representatives from the Cody Conservation District, Wyoming Game and Fish, BLM and Trout Unlimited — is to implement best management practices that reduce the sediment being introduced into the Shoshone River.
The beaver dam analog project addresses one of the key sources of sediment introduction: the erosion of stream banks, said Burckhardt. However, there are other sources to consider as well, and Shoshone
River Partners is pursuing a variety of ways to reduce sediment in the river.
“There are a lot of sources for the sediment, and it’s not just one problem.” Burckhardt said. “That’s why the BLM is trying to reclaim the (Cottonwood Creek) bentonite mine (three miles north of Cody and get vegetation to grow there again. That will be part of the solution. Addressing road erosion will be part of it too. Sediment is a big problem with more than one solution, but I think we’re making progress.”
The project, including both the beaver dam analogs and the riparian area exclosure fence, cost around $30,000, Swope said. The investment was funded through a grant award from the Cross Charitable Foundation, along with contributions from the various member organizations of Shoshone River Partners. The BLM provided the supplies for the wildlife-friendly fence and posts for the beaver dam analog structures.
In the coming months, the Shoshone River Partners will continue the restoration efforts by planting cottonwood and willow trees along Sulphur Creek, Swope said.
