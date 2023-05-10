image

Eastside School students had a goal to raise $10,000 in their recent walkathon. If they accomplished this, Principal Nick Gallagher would sleep on the roof. Students raised $32,904, a new school record. So May 4, Gallgher read a bedtime story and slept on the roof. Here he is greeting the students on the morning of May 5. (Courtesy photo)

