Senior Danny Deming, student trustee for the Cody School District, had to step away from a Zoom school board meeting in April.
He’d been “adopted” and was picking up gifts from the anonymous benefactor.
It was one of the first public signs of what quickly became a phenomenon all over the Big Horn Basin. Through a private Facebook site, parents, teachers and other community members were picking area seniors to “adopt” and commit to surreptitiously drop off treats and gifts to honor those students experiencing an unprecedented end to their senior years.
By the final week before graduation, the page had turned into a collage of pictures and videos showing the moments where seniors had the chance to see just who it was giving them surprises the last couple of months.
“It is an amazing community we live in,” said Denise Shirley, a Cody High School senior parent herself. “I hope the seniors will cherish the love they feel right now always.”
The “Adopt a 2020 HS Senior: Big Horn Basin” Facebook page was the work of two mothers of seniors in the Basin, Amanda Macy of Worland and Christine Johnson of Thermopolis.
Both had been invited to join a Casper adopt-a-senior page. Johnson commented that the Basin should have its own page.
“Christine quickly jumped on the wagon and said she would start one in the Big Horn Basin,” Macy said. “I had been watching the dialogue and mentioned if she did want to get it going to let me know and here we are.”
The page spread like wildfire and by the end there were more people wanting to adopt seniors than seniors to adopt, in just about every school in the region.
“Even though Amanda and I have never met, having seniors ourselves, of course we both completely ‘bought in’ to the idea of trying to brighten the remainder of their senior year,” Johnson said. “What started with invites from Amanda and myself to our friends grew exponentially over just a few days.”
As it grew the page filled up with reactions from seniors often perplexed at just who was giving them gifts all of a sudden.
“I really didn’t think it would be quite as popular as it has been, but I am so grateful we have had the participation,” Macy said.
CHS senior Simona Wambeke said her “adopted family” has delivered her gifts that have to do with countries around the world that line up with her name.
“I think all the seniors would agree that these circumstances aren’t ideal, but the community has really come together to help us celebrate this achievement and help lift our spirits,” she said. “I’m grateful to the family that has taken me under their wings.”
It was not only a chance for the seniors to feel loved but a way for parents to show appreciation.
“I knew that it would go over but the response has been so positive and heartwarming to see how well it has been embraced throughout the entire Basin,” Johnson said. “It is incredible to see the smiles and surprise on the faces of these high school seniors that have had so much taken away from them.
“It’s been as much or more uplifting to the parents too.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.