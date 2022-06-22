The Meeteetse Museums has two upcoming programs this weekend.
Star Party
A Star Party with Alan Corey of the Casper Astronomy Club will be Friday at the Upper Sunshine Reservoir boat dock.
With little light pollution, Meeteetse is the perfect place to get outside and see the night sky in all its splendor.
This year, guests may witness the end of the Tau Herculids meteor shower and several planets will be on show in a “planetary waltz.” Provided the skies cooperate, Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn and Uranus will all line up and should become visible together.
Guests should to arrive prior to nightfall so vehicle lights won’t interfere with the night skies. Likewise avoid turning on headlamps during the event, bring a chair, layers of clothing, bug spray and a head lamp with red-light ability. There is a restroom at the boat ramp.
There is no need to RSVP for the event. Direct questions to the Meeteetse Museums at (307) 868-2423 or email programs@meeteetsemuseums.org.
Genealogy workshop
On Saturday from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. will be a genealogy workshop led by professional genealogist Jen Baldwin.
Baldwin has been working in the realm of professional genealogy since 2010 but has been pursuing her family history since she was 10 years old, enjoying her grandmother’s stories.
She is currently the North American Acquisition & Evangelism and Global Ambassador Program Lead for Findmypast. Baldwin lectures, writes and consults on a variety of genealogy-related topics, and was part of the research team for Genealogy Roadshow, season two on PBS.
She is the author of course materials for the National Institute of Genealogical Studies. She is excited to discover unique resources that allow for a different perspective in genealogical research.
The workshop will begin with an introduction to genealogy before exploring the naturalization process in America and how that might affect your family records. Guests will break for lunch from noon-1 p.m. Participants are encouraged to eat at one of Meeteetse’s local restaurants or bring their own lunch to enjoy at the city park.
After lunch, Baldwin will guide guests through the exploration of fraternal, benevolent and secret societies. Early Meeteetse residents belonged to many such clubs including the Caledonia Club, Odd Fellows and its sister organization the Rebekahs, Masonic Lodge, Eastern Star and Modern Woodmen of America. The workshop ends with a seminar on getting the full story from records.
Participants should pre-register so staff can set up the correct number of tables and chairs. Registration may be done by calling (307) 868-2423 or stopping by the Meeteetse Museums. Email or voicemail registration will not be considered. Walk-ins are welcome to this event.
Guests should bring pen and paper to take notes and are encouraged to bring a favorite item of family memorabilia for a brief show and tell. This event was made possible by a grant from the Wyoming Humanities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.