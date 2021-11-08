Cody, Wyoming P.E.O. Chapter D, a Philanthropic Education Organization, is offering college scholarships for Wyoming women.
Two scholarships will go to graduating Cody High School girls. The Spirit of Cody High School is offered to a senior girl best exemplifying the school’s spirit chosen by the CHS staff.
The recipient of the Lynna Wells Memorial Scholarship is chosen by the P.E.O. scholarship committee members. The deadline for the application for the Lynna Wells is March 12. Senior girls should apply for the scholarship through the CHS Guidance Office.
A Wyoming Memorial Scholarship is available to a woman who has completed at least two semesters or three quarters in an accredited college, is a full-time student and needs assistance to finish her college education. Preference is given to a Cottey College student. The deadline to apply for the Wyoming Memorial Scholarship is March 25. For an application, contact Maryann McGee at (307) 272-7559 or jmmcgee1974@gmail.com.
Application for the Wyoming State P.E.O. Scholarship is available to female Wyoming residents pursuing post high school education and may be obtained from Michele Hemry. Contact her at (307) 272-8793 or mkhemry@gmail.com. Deadline for these applications is Dec. 18.
Cody, Wyoming P.E.O. Chapter D has served the community for more than 100 years, granting scholarships to Cody women since 1933 when the first $10 scholarship went to a graduating CHS senior.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.