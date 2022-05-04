Sisters on the Fly, an outdoor adventure group for women, is helping to put on with the Meeteetse Visitor’s Center a series of events in the town this weekend.
That starts at 9 a.m. Friday with a Sisters on the Fly highway cleanup. From 4-6 p.m. the visitor’s center will celebrate its reopening and from 6-9 p.m. will be a community open mic night at the Oasis Motel.
On Saturday, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., there will be a Artisan Craft Fair and Garage A Rama in Meeteetse.
At 6 p.m. there will be a community dinner at the Oasis Motel and at 7 p.m. a free concert with performing star Juni Fisher.
