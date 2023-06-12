Every high school senior applying for a scholarship faces the same probing questions: What makes me special? What makes me stand out from the other applicants? And how can I convey that in my application?
For David Juergens, who applied for — and eventually received — a three-year national Army Reserve Officers Training Corps scholarship, those questions were even more daunting.
According to Bold.org, only around 2,500 of the 9,300 annual applicants for an ROTC scholarship make the cut. So the pressure to stand out was strong, Juergens said.
“I think the hardest part was figuring out what was special about myself and getting that message across in the application,” he said. “But I must have done a pretty good job.”
Juergens, who graduated from Cody High School on May 28, will be attending Michigan State University this fall, where he will major in business and participate in the Army ROTC training program. By graduation time in four years, he will be commissioned as a second lieutenant.
“(The Army ROTC program) is a leadership program that focuses on helping train students that have shown leadership skills, academic abilities and physical potential, and provides them with the skills they need to be successful in the US Army,” Juergens said. “There will be exercise programs and various classes on military strategy, among other things. By the time I graduate, I will have a minor in military science.”
His freshman year tuition and fees will be covered by Michigan State, with the Army paying for his final three years of tuition, books and fees, along with a monthly stipend.
As a condition of the scholarship, Juergens is obligated by contract
to serve in the Army for a minimum of eight years upon graduation from college. He said he is currently interested in working with fixed-wing aircraft while serving in the Army.
Juergens said he is looking forward to serving his country.
“I think the Army will be a good gateway for me to go to different places, to enhance my leadership skills, and to meet different types of people I wouldn’t meet otherwise,” he said. “It kind of opens up the world to me.”
To receive the scholarship, Juergens participated in an extensive application process including an in-person interview in Missoula, Mont.; multiple essays; and a physical fitness test. He said that, after all his hard work, he was honored to be selected.
“There are a lot of fantastic, intelligent people that apply for the scholarship who don’t get it,” he said. “I’m definitely part of a really high-profile group in terms of their accomplishments in academics and athletics, and I’m grateful to be a part of it.”
Juergens said he was thankful for everyone who had helped him prepare for the scholarship.
“You can’t just think about this scholarship in your senior year,” he said. “You really have to apply yourself through your whole high school experience, and make yourself the best person you can be.
“I’d really like to thank my coaches, parents and friends for helping me get to that point and turning me into the best version of myself. They’re the reason I succeeded.”
