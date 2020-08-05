Cody people will have multiple chances to watch a documentary on the Free Burma Rangers organization and hear from Dave Eubank this weekend.
Free Burma Rangers is a documentary film exploring the 20-year journey of missionaries Dave and Karen Eubank. The film follows Dave, Karen, and their three young children, as they venture into war zones where they are fighting to bring hope.
Screenings of the film “Free Burma Rangers: A Family Brings Hope to the Frontlines” are 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 5 p.m. Sunday at Big Horn Cinemas.
Dave Eubank, a former U.S. Special Forces soldier, will also speak at 10:30 a.m. at Streams of Life Church.
The Free Burma Rangers was founded over 20 years ago by Eubank, in response to conflict in Burma, and now offer help, hope and love to internally displaced people around the world.
