Friday, March 25th
Cody
Pinochle club, noon. For more information, contact (307) 250-2888.
Food pantry, 2:30-5:30 p.m., Mannahouse.
Karaoke, 7-11 p.m., VFW Hall.
Saturday, March 26th
Cody
New Creations Counseling Art Therapy Group, 10-noon, Zoom presentation will reference the book “Transitions” by Juila Cameron. For questions and to register, email NewCreations.dc@gmail.com.
Powell
Heart Mountain March Winter Program, 1 p.m., Heart Mountain Interpretive Center. Talk on role faith played in lives of those interned.
Sunday, March 27th
Powell
Eagles breakfast, 8-11 a.m., 131 N. Clark St.
Monday, March 28th
Cody
One-on-One Device Training, 1-3 p.m., Cody Library.
Powell
Eagles meeting, 7 p.m., 131 N. Clark St.
Tuesday, March 29th
Cody
Crisis Intervention Services support group, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Call (307) 587-3545 or (307) 754-7959.
Let us know about your event. Email zac@codyenterprise.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.