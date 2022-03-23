Friday, March 25th

Cody

Pinochle club, noon. For more information, contact (307) 250-2888.

Food pantry, 2:30-5:30 p.m., Mannahouse.

Karaoke, 7-11 p.m., VFW Hall.

Saturday, March 26th

Cody

New Creations Counseling Art Therapy Group, 10-noon, Zoom presentation will reference the book “Transitions” by Juila Cameron. For questions and to register, email NewCreations.dc@gmail.com.

Powell

Heart Mountain March Winter Program, 1 p.m., Heart Mountain Interpretive Center. Talk on role faith played in lives of those interned.

Sunday, March 27th

Powell

Eagles breakfast, 8-11 a.m., 131 N. Clark St.

Monday, March 28th

Cody

One-on-One Device Training, 1-3 p.m., Cody Library.

Powell

Eagles meeting, 7 p.m., 131 N. Clark St.

Tuesday, March 29th

Cody

Crisis Intervention Services support group, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Call (307) 587-3545 or (307) 754-7959.

Let us know about your event. Email zac@codyenterprise.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.