Friday, July 2nd
Cody
Wild West Arts Fest, 9 a.m.-6 p.m., City Park.
Kiddies Parade, 10 a.m., downtown. Theme is “Discovering the Great Outdoors.”
50th Anniversary - Wild Free-Roaming Horses & Burros Act, 1-3 p.m., FOAL Kiosk on Greybull Highway.
Live music, 6-8 p.m., the Chamberlin Inn.
Karaoke, 7-11 p.m., VFW Hall.
Cody Stampede, 8 p.m., Stampede Grounds.
Saturday, July 3rd
Cody
Cody Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-noon, Bob Moore Memorial parking lot.
Cody Swap Meet, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., 626 Yellowstone Avenue. Call (307) 578-7160 to reserve a booth.
Wild West Arts Fest, 9 a.m.-6 p.m., City Park.
Stampede Parade, 9:30 a.m. Theme is “Cody Legends and Unsung heroes.”
Cody Stampede Concerts:
Stomp & Company, 11:30 a.m.-noon
Cory Leone Johnson, 12:15-1:15 p.m.
Triple C Cowboys, 1:30-2:30 p.m.
Dulcet River, 2:45- 4:30 p.m.
Freedom Celebration, 1 p.m., Wyoming Veterans Memorial Park.
Cody Stampede, 8 p.m., Stampede Grounds.
Sunday, July 4th
Cody
Runner’s Stampede, 7 a.m., Rec Center.
Wild West Arts Fest, 9 a.m.-6 p.m., City Park.
Stampede Parade, 9:30 a.m. Theme is “Cody Legends and Unsung heroes.”
Cody Stampede Concerts:
The Cody Choir, 11-11:30 a.m.
Diane Whitlock, 11:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m.
Lee Calvin, 12:30-1:30 p.m.
Texana, 1:45-2:45 p.m.
Jonah Morsette Band 3-4:30 p.m.
Cody Stampede, 5 p.m., Stampede Grounds.
Fireworks display, dusk, across Shoshone River from town.
Cody Swap Meet, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., 626 Yellowstone Avenue. Call (307) 578-7160 to reserve a booth.
Powell
Eagles breakfast, 8-11 a.m., 131 N. Clark St.
Monday, July 5th
Cody
Pinochle club, noon. For more information, contact (307) 250-2888.
One-on-One Device Training, 1-3 p.m., Cody Library.
Food truck festival, starts 5 p.m., Geysers on the Terrace.
Powell
Eagles meeting, 7 p.m., 131 N. Clark St.
Tuesday, July 6th
Cody
Crisis Intervention Services support group, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Call (307) 587-3545 or (307) 754-7959.
Wild West Spectacular: Opening Night, 7:30 p.m., Cody Theatre. For more information visit codytheater.com.
