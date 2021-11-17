After taking a year off due to COVID concerns, the Crisis Intervention Services Holiday Craft Fair is back Saturday at its traditional time and location.
The fundraiser is 8 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Cody Auditorium. There will be 45 vendors on hand selling all sorts of hand-crafted items for the season.
Tickets cost $2, children 10 and under enter free.
There are 56 total spaces, which fills the entire auditorium.
Organizer Alaina Doely said unlike in year’s past, they didn’t sell enough booths to fill the Cody Club Room this year due to some of the regular crafters not willing to participate this year due to COVID concerns. There will also be no food sold on the stage, but otherwise it’ll be the standard show – which means a wide array of goods for sale.
“We’ve got a lot of everything,” Doely said. “Photographers who do prints, sewing goods, coasters, coozies, placemats, aprons, homemade signs, jewelry makers, resin art, charcuterie boards, wood working.
“It’s a one stop shop for Christmas shopping needs.”
It also raises funds for a worthy cause.
Crisis Intervention Services helps victims of domestic violence, sexual assault and their children cope with the initial crisis and the aftermath of these violent crimes. CIS began providing services in Park County in January 1982. Crisis Intervention Services has expanded its services over the years to include two full time offices (one in Cody and one in Powell), outreach to Meeteetse and rural areas of Park County in addition to two battered women’s shelters (one in Cody and one in Powell).
