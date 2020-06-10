Deaken Henry May was born June 7, 2020 at West Park Hospital to Beth Jolley and Clint May of Powell.
He weighed 6 pounds 1 ounce.
Deaken joins siblings Danica, 13, Tayla, 10, Garrett, 9, Brooklyn, 5, and Hunter, 4.
Grandparents are Cheryl and Rick Redd, Brad and Crystal May, and David and Sandy Warner.
Everett Michael Schneider was born June 4, 2020 at West Park Hospital to Brittany and Hunter Schneider of Cody.
He weighed 7 pounds 5 ounces.
Grandparents are Gary and Vicki Baughman, Gina Penn Schneider and the late Michael Schneider.
