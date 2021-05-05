Doris Good did not start volunteering at the Senior Center to win an award someday. But after 45 years of service, she received her honor – a lifetime achievement award.
“Really, I’m not much older than that,” she said with a chuckle.
Good’s award was just one slice of the festivities that took place at the Cody Senior Center on April 21, when a luncheon was held to honor their volunteers, the first time the facility has held such an event.
“It was a horrible year,” Senior Center Director Jenny Johnstone-Smith said. “We would not have got through it without them.”
Over the last year, Johnstone-Smith said volunteers provided 3,500 hours of their time at her facility.
With a laugh, she told the audience how she created a binder for COVID-19 emergency preparation planning when the pandemic first began.
“I almost laughed out loud at the sheer naiveté on my part,” she said. “A global pandemic was about to strike and I thought I could grab all the communications I could in a 2-inch binder.
“It could never account for all the service provided by communities such as ours.”
Cody Mayor Matt Hall emceed the event and reflected on his grandfather’s civic service he’s tried to follow. Even after retiring as a junior high school principal, Hall said his grandfather continued serving his community as president of the local alumni and Kiwanis clubs.
“Our volunteers embody our community’s civic pride and help keep some of our vital functions operating particularly like our Senior Center,” Hall said.
Another beloved volunteer is Elrose Prokopec, who was visibly overwhelmed with emotion when receiving the senior volunteer of the year award, collected herself and then told the audience it was “just everyday living.”
“You think of it as a job even though you volunteer,” she said. “I never was going to do it to get anything. It’s just a job.”
Through the pandemic, Prokopec continued helping out at the facility when it was safe, serving curbside meals through the summer and fall.
She said being unable to volunteer when cases rose and during the harshest months of the winter was a tough pill to swallow.
“It was terrible. I’ve worked all my life and I’ve always been with the public all my life,” she said. Her first job came as a dairy driver in rural Minnesota before later opening the Wendy’s in Cody.
Donna Ossen was named volunteer of the year. For Ossen, volunteering at the Center is just another extension of her love for the senior community, as she is also head of the Center’s craft club.
“It’s thrilling,” Ossen said. “I do it because I love my people.”
Sarah Weedin, who has assisted at the Senior Center for 39 years and now works with the rolling meals program, was also nominated for transportation volunteer of the year through the Wyoming Public Transportation Association.
“I love every minute of it and you cannot get me to stop,” she said in a pre-written statement.
Law enforcement and other emergency responders served and bussed plates at the meal, an extension of the countless deeds they performed for isolated seniors during the pandemic.
During the first week of shutdowns, one of the first stops Park County Sheriff Scott Steward made was to the Center with a large package of toilet paper. He even said his staff delivered food for seniors on a few days the Center was short on volunteers.
“These seniors deserve it,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.