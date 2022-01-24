Ucross, a prestigious artist residency program, announced recently the publication of “The Ucross Cookbook: Cooking for Artists on a Wyoming Ranch” (Jan. 18; Hardcover; 216 pages; $40.00). “The Ucross Cookbook” is available at ucross.org, as well as select independent bookstores and shops in the Mountain West.
The book features the most popular recipes of longtime Ucross Chef Cindy Brooks, written with Ucross alumna Cree LeFavour, a novelist; memoirist; and author of several cookbooks, including the James Beard Award finalist “Fish.”
“Cree’s joyful presentation of Cindy’s enticing recipes and entertaining stories from her 12 years of cooking for artists would be satisfying enough,” Ucross President Sharon Dynak said.
