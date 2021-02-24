On Saturday, May 1, the Absaroka Fence Initiative will host a field day for the public to help remove old wires and posts near the 4 Bear Trail on the North Fork. The project is the second for the 13-month-old organization that’s tackling barriers to wildlife movement.
AFI melds various parties – public, nonprofit and private – that want to improve fencing, “to bring them all under one umbrella,” said Tony Mong, a wildlife biologist for Wyoming Game and Fish, who chairs AFI’s steering committee. The focus is “collaboration and partnerships.”
The first project involved replacing a mile of an old, 5-strand barbed wire fence on private acreage near Clark and installing wildlife-friendly fencing. The May work will take place on BLM property to “eliminate quite a bit of fencing,” Mong said. “It’ll be an opportunity to see our group in action.”
Details of the field day will be posted on absarokafenceinitiative.org and its Facebook page, along with other future projects planned for 2021. The organization considers work proposed by landowners and also identifies potential projects, with selections based on collected data for the biggest, quickest impact.
“Not every fence is a barrier,” Mong noted, but modern tools can help identify problem areas, especially in terrain heavily used by wildlife.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.