Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Cody Municipal Court include:
Romell Gravelle, failure to yield, entering or crossing roadway, crash, $210; David Leroy Behling, no drivers license, $200, $10 court cost; Behling, no liability insurance, $400; Behling, no drivers license, $300, $10; Behling, no liability insurance, $500; Jennifer Walsh, speeding, $109; Andrew Michael Tisdale, speeding, $103; Shayne Boone, improper backing, crash, $210; Simon Bagne, fail to maintain lane, $110; Bagne, illegal left turn, $110.
Skyler Ross Norrell, disorderly conduct, $310.
Nicole Garay, Powell, speeding, $100; Lucas Fink, Oakland, Calif., speeding, $118; Trinette Rose Langston, Lovell, no valid drivers license, $160; Dane Steadman, Tempe, Ariz., careless driving, crash, $210.
