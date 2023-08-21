Sometimes I think I handle stress fairly well.
Before retiring, I’d had several projects with those shoulda-been-done-yesterday deadlines. Then, waiting for me at home I always seemed to have an assortment of medical bills to be reconciled. This is not to mention all that comes with the territory in summer: garden tending, flower watering and window washing.
But I managed to carry on, reasoning there isn’t much that is “eternally significant,” as one of my best friends says. Eventually, the projects got done; the doctor bills get paid; and the windows—well, they just get dirty again anyway. I’d feel “put together,” that is, until someone asks, “Are you all right? You look a bit tired. Are you getting enough sleep? Are you stressed?”
Okay, so the gig is up. There really are days when I’m a bit stressed—maybe for different reasons than when I occupied space in the workplace. I’ll admit I’ve picked up more than my share of magazines at the grocery checkout stand with headlines like “Stress Relievers 101” or “Find Your Own Stress-Free ‘Happy Place.’”
But as I look around, I notice the calmest folks have careers or hobbies with one thing in common: They hit things. That’s right; they routinely have contact with inanimate objects.
Think about that crane operator with a wrecking ball. It must be thrilling to let that ball fly into a building, reducing it to rubble. Or what about those old fundraisers where individuals would pay to grab a sledgehammer and take a swing at an old car? How satisfying to smash the first window!
Other people play racquetball. They meet once or twice a week to smack around a little ball that bounces off walls, ceilings and the racquet. Now I have a personal aversion to getting beaned, so racquetball might not work for me. Yet, my friends play the game with vigor and only a few bruises here and there—and they’re some of the most together people I know.
Part of a carpenter’s job is hitting things, too. Think about it: This bunch hammers, saws, drills, planes and sands all manner of wood products. Talk about stress-relieving—unless, of course, they hit a thumb or nail a shoe to the floor. I’m told the really good ones rarely do that, though.
Finally, a couple of my mild-mannered, funny and incredibly creative friends are drummers. Once again, there must be something enormously stress-relieving in thumping drums with those little wooden sticks. With hands flying and toes tapping, they tap out rhythms and a song happens. How clever is that! They can relieve stress and be creative, too.
The Roman Emperor Marcus Aurelius Antoninus (121 AD – 180 AD) once said, “If you are distressed by anything external, the pain is not due to the thing itself, but to your estimate of it; and this you have the power to revoke at any moment.” Everybody knows that, Marcus; it’s still not an easy thing to do.
Maybe I do need an outlet like my racquetball-playing, nail-pounding or drum-beating friends. On the other hand, I suppose one could argue the force with which I pound a keyboard ought to be stress-reducing enough.
Come to think of it, I feel better already.
