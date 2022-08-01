To the editor:
We respect the right of all people to peacefully choose what they believe is right for our amazing country of diverse citizenship – which is the way it’s been since 1776 and the Declaration of Independence.
The respect and defense of our inspired U.S. Constitution, which is of extreme importance, should not be taken for granted. The freedom it stands for came at the cost of men and women who gave their sacred lives. Our country has not had a “perfect” history, but a peaceful transfer of power after each presidential election, as called for in the Constitution, is foundational to our democracy.
As business owners with deep Republican roots in Wyoming, the ideological differences between the Republican and Democratic parties are not lost on us. We are true conservative Republicans in every way and are fully supportive of Liz Cheney, who has represented our great state and country. We do not believe in any way that the 2020 presidential election was “stolen.”
Bucky is a business owner and has served 12 years as a Park County commissioner. David, who was born in Cody, has 48 years of business experience across the U.S. where he’s lived and voted in California, Idaho, New Hampshire, Mississippi, Texas and Wyoming. We both believe it’s very important to vote for Liz Cheney and continue her unswerving commitment to Wyoming and our nation. It’s been our experience that intimidation, revenge and anger are not qualities of true leaders for enduring inspiration and freedom for all. We need to respect all candidates with dignity and choose wisely, whomever is our choice.
Stark division is the downfall of any family, company, organization or nation, but a managed, respected division should and will strengthen each of these entities and make them stronger.
(s) david fales & bucky hall
Cody
(1) comment
We are seeing Democracy fade away and it has been lies and propaganda that has instigated it.
