Oh how the small town justice system evolves.
When Andy Griffith arrested Otis for drunkenly riding his cow down Main Street, allowing the incorrigible drunk complete access to the cell keys was probably ill-advised. Had Andy come in to work and found Barney hanging from a coat hook and nothing left of Otis but that new cow smell, he’d have never forgiven himself.
That’s kinda how it used to be. When I came to Cody in the 1970s, I knew a couple local officers like Dan Gerber, whose father Irv and my brother Jess were hunting buddies and we all played on the same softball team. I didn’t drink yet, but often heard of officers instructing tipsy revelers, “You’ve had too much to drink; park it and I’ll drive you home.”
That soft approach may have been a bit too friendly, especially when the perp is driving down the railroad tracks and not wearing pants. (I won’t mention names, but that actually happened and I knew the pickled, pantsless perp well in later years).
And then there’s now. I sense a severe overcorrection whence the spirit of the law has been taken captive by the rigid letter of the law. As you may have guessed, this is all about me again. Maybe I should get over myself, but what better way to offer perspective than personal experience?
It’s well-documented – mainly due to my tell-the-world, full-disclosure policy – in June of last year I was pulled over, fully-clothed mind you, for what they loosely call “improper lane change” at a poorly-marked, Four-way stop that generously lends itself to that semi-infraction.
But I was guilty of having literally “one beer too many” and took my lumps, paid my hefty fine and after three months of hoofing it around town, I’ve been on that straight and narrow highway that once led to greener pastures. But under court-imposed probation that says basically, “God help you should you slip up,” you do what you have to do and I’ve been doing it perfectly.
So I’m pulling onto Big Horn from 19th a few weeks ago barely after lunch when those all-too-familiar, pretty lights were in my rear-view again. I’m thinking, “Hmmm, that same officer, but this time I know I’ve done nothing wrong. Maybe he merely wishes to commend me for a perfect pull-out and merge. That’s sweet.”
But the gruff tone hinted otherwise and after the ol’ breathe-into-the-tube tradition, I heard something about “suspended license.” I says, “Since when? I have my license right here.” A quick call to the DMV revealed my insurance had lapsed a single day weeks earlier and no one informed me a $50 reinstatement fee is required. A quick $50 trip to DMV and I’m legal again.
But here’s the rub: I was cited and have a court date next week. Have I innocently broken probation and will be thrown even deeper into the system? Once the long arm of the law reaches out and touches a man, can he expect to be legally groped at every turn?
I fear that spirit-of-the-law ship has sailed and many are being thrown overboard, barely treading water.
