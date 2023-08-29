Let’s talk.
When things get heated in small-town disagreements, the worst thing we can do is stop talking to each other.
I recall when developers proposed a community of more than 100 new homes in the Wapiti Valley. Circumstances eventually resulted in parties on both sides of the issue drawing battle lines, and the result was not what anyone wanted.
Developers were delayed by a series of challenges throughout the regulatory process and in court. Opponents spent tens of thousands of dollars commissioning studies and funding litigation.
The end result yielded broken friendships, needlessly contentious and costly litigation, hundreds of unnecessary hours of public staff time and work, and interminable delays. Neither side got everything it wanted, and things arguably ended up worse for both sides than if the conflict could have been avoided.
Our current situation with the LDS temple is much the same. A substantial portion of the community has politely raised reasonable concerns about a building that is vastly different than the surrounding homes. Those advocating in favor of the building site have rightfully asserted their rights under the law to want to move forward with their project. Given this divide within the community, the city has asked for some time to continue its efforts to decrease the hostility and assist the parties in reaching a compromise, if any can be reached.
Cody City Council members have been faced with a classic “damned if you do, damned if you don’t” inflection point. It has been apparent to me and other council members that the City of Cody was likely to become a party to litigation regardless of any decisions made.
My preference is not to unnecessarily burden taxpayers with the expense of litigation. I also do not want to impede development or impede on property rights.
What this Mayor and Council will address are the deficiencies uncovered and exposed in the recent events surrounding the Temple applications. This includes requests that the Master Plan be more incorporated to have the force and effect of the citizen’s review process for conditional use and variance, and an avenue to the City Council with the Board of Adjustment staying in the Council’s purview.
It is acknowledged and much thanks go to the hard work of the Planning and Zoning Board members appointed to their positions. The community’s work could not be accomplished without their tireless volunteer efforts. That being said, we recognize that ultimate decisions of this Board and all others boards must rest with the elected officials.
Your Mayor and Council will ensure this happens.
While the Council continues to deliberate on its options and the appeals process continues in District Court, we would respectfully request leaders on both sides of this issue to take this opportunity to reach out to each other and work to find a mutually agreeable outcome.
As friends and neighbors, we can all agree to re-engage with each other and realize why we all love Cody and choose to live here.
Cody is a town where we respect each other’s cultures, freedoms, responsibilities and individual choices. We help each other out. Neighbors who disagree on politics will still feed each other’s horses, split firewood, or shovel a sidewalk for each other.
Remember, we all have far more in common when it comes to Cody values and the Wyoming way than we do in differences.
Sincerely,
Matt Hall, Mayor City of Cody
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.