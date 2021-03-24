To the editor:
March 23rd has been proclaimed by President Biden as National Agriculture Day, an occasion dedicated to the farmers and farmworkers who toil in all conditions to ensure that we all have a healthy, safe and abundant food supply.
The observance was first launched in 1973 by the Agriculture Council of America (ACA), a nonprofit organization of leaders in the agriculture, food and fiber communities.
I was shocked to learn that the governors of Nebraska, Wyoming and Iowa chose this special occasion to promote consumption of beef, the one agricultural product that has been linked overwhelmingly with high incidence of heart disease, stroke, cancer, diabetes and obesity. Beef is laden with saturated fats, cholesterol, hormones and pathogens. It lacks complex carbohydrates, fiber and essential vitamins and minerals.
I feel this is a blatant display of political corruption by elected officials overruling any concern for their constituents’ health and welfare.
(s) Eric Lindstrom,
Executive Director
Farm Animal Rights
Movement
Washington, D.C.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.