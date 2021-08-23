The year’s first issue of the school newspaper, aptly titled “Write On,” featured a huge photo of the Class of 1971, stationed on the school’s front lawn and sporting their collective peace signs.
Below the picture were these words from that year’s graduating class, “We agree with Benjamin Franklin when he said, ‘There never was a good war or a bad peace.’ …We hope to find ways of promoting peace in our school, town, state and country. Violence only breeds more violence, and no peace can be accomplished through its use. Peace will arise only from cooperation, understanding and a feeling of brotherhood among all peoples.”
Interspersed among the stories of homecoming, ball games and lunch menus were articles about student responsibility, legislative funding, athletics vs. academics and the consequences of apathy. Pretty heavy stuff for a bunch of teenagers, wouldn’t you say?
That was the Class of 1971 – my high school graduating class. I can tell you that when this bunch flashed a peace sign, they really meant it. Of course, we weren’t facing troubles in Afghanistan or Iraq either, but our country was in the throes of Vietnam.
This weekend the Class of 1971 celebrates its 50 years with a fun-filled reunion. I’ve been knee-deep in the Class of ’71 managing a website and Facebook page for this bunch. With yearbooks, memorabilia and “this week in history-1971” scattered across my desk, the waves of nostalgia have been intense.
Of course, I’m looking forward to connecting with a couple of my BFFs (Best Friends Forever) at the reunion. Jacquie was the first person to talk to me in sixth grade, my first day at a new school when we moved to Wyoming. I’ve been friends with Peggy, too, since sixth grade, and through the years we’ve had kids at about the same time, were neighbors a time or two, and both our husbands suffered life-altering accidents. Wasn’t it only yesterday that we dropped our kids off at a sitter, had lunch and attended a ceramics class?
I also expect to hear a particularly infectious giggle which means that Scott from Magic Mushroom is in the house. Scott was the drummer for Magic, a little band he and other classmates formed in high school. He’s always been the consummate optimist and got as high on playing the Moody Blues as any other mind-altering substance of the day.
Sadly, as this bunch closes in on age 70, we’re losing more and more classmates. We had 204 graduates, and to date, 32 have passed away. This is our first reunion without our friend Ron, always the easiest to recognize since he was the tallest person in our class. At our 30th reunion, he was the lanky, construction-orange-vested assemblage of arms and legs directing the parking. With those red cones in hand, he waved them through the air as if he were landing a plane. We’ll miss him.
With all this nostalgia, I can’t help but think of the words of poet William Butler Yeats (1865-1939), who wrote, “Think where man’s glory most begins and ends, and say my glory was I had such friends.”
That’s the Class of ’71.
