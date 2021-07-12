Food trucks are having a moment in Cody this summer.
The trend is nothing new. For years, big cities have hosted countless mobile vendors that often try to combine restaurant-quality food with an easy, fun way of drive-up dining.
Here, mobile vendors have expanded in the region in the last few years as more people have jumped into the game, many attracted by the relative ease of entry compared to establishing a brick-and-mortar business.
This summer, though, the expansion has reached a new level.
Geysers on the Terrace is regularly hosting around half a dozen food trucks every Monday night, stepping into the void created by many restaurants that are closed Monday.
It’s also providing more options at a time when many restaurants in town are struggling mightily to fill positions and therefore can’t stay open for as many hours as they would like.
We hope these problems are solved as brick-and-mortar restaurants are a mainstay of town and key part of the summer tourist economy.
For the most part, food trucks aren’t taking away from restaurant business but simply providing a needed outlet for the masses of tourists in town.
Beyond that, many offer unique foods, such as Greek, or new takes on menu items such as pizza and Mexican food.
And these are local business owners, whether from Cody, Powell, Lovell or other towns in the region.
So, we hope people continue to support local restaurants, whether or not they are surrounded by brick and mortar or sit on wheels.
Zac Taylor
