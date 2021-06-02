Gary Nevin Janssen, 68, of Cody, passed away of natural causes at his home on May 23, 2021.
Gary was born in Chappell, Neb., and lived there until his family moved to Cody in 1966. He appreciated the beautiful Cody country and surrounding areas, enjoying fishing, hunting, woodworking and painting.
He is preceded in death by his parents Nevin and Helen Janssen.
He is survived by a sister Gina (Marc) Taggart and a brother Mark Janssen (Chuck Whitney).
Gary loved animals and treasured the company of his beloved cat Hartford.
Gary had a gentle outgoing nature and made friends easily. He will be missed by his family and companions.
Memorials may be sent to Trinity Lutheran Church 3401 Sheridan Avenue, Cody, WY, 82414. Condolences to the family can be sent on Gary’s memorial page at BallardFH.com.
