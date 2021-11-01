We’ve had considerable role reversal at our house in the last 16 years.
As a decidedly traditional married couple, we settled into certain roles early on. Husband Carl made the money, and for the most part, I did the bookkeeping or helped out in the business. If I had a job at all, it didn’t pay anywhere close to his salary, which might have more to do with wage disparity than anything. As chief breadwinner, if he occasionally had to work late, it put a wrench in the evening’s dinner, social or recreation plans.
Carl always drove, too. Only as a last resort, when he was dog-tired “resting one eye at a time while he drove”, did I get behind the wheel.
He washed and maintained the cars, mowed the lawn, hauled the trash and barbecued. I managed the house, planted flowers, bought the groceries, cooked the meals, handled correspondence and decided if the schefflera plant should be situated next to the piano or along the railing.
I cared for the kids, enrolled them in lessons and activities, drove them to sports practices and gathered school supplies. I shopped for their clothes, made treats for special occasions and refereed sibling fights.
These days, though, our world is topsy-turvy where our roles are concerned. Thankfully, our children were grown when Carl was forced into an early retirement due to a horse accident 16 years ago. Still, our lives are far from “the way it used to be.”
For example, I now barbecue. For whatever reason, I simply didn’t have the right skills at the backyard grill. Oh, I could be trusted with hotdogs, but anything that one could cook rare, medium or well-done was out of my league, especially since I only liked well-done meat. Carl calls it “cremated” and says my burgers die a gruesome death in their transformation to a hockey puck.
Not to be defeated, however, I did what I always do: I searched the internet for grilling tips and now can turn out some great steaks and chicken.
And the schefflera plant? I had to move it where Carl wouldn’t run into it with his power chair, a strategy for placing all kinds of things in our house.
I also do all the driving now. I believe all Carl’s problems with me and a steering wheel are based on his not being in control of the situation. Why do I pick this lane instead of that one? Why are you waiting for that car; it’s a mile away? You’re not cranking the wheel hard enough.
Speaking of vehicles, I now must pay more attention to dashboard icons and oil change stickers as Carl doesn’t drive very often. Unlike Penny in the sitcom Big Bang Theory, I can’t dismiss the “Check Engine Light” (“Oh that? It’s always on!); I have to do something.
The role reversal continues and isn’t likely to change. There might be a bigger lesson here, though. Author Peter McWilliams wrote about change in his 1994 book “Life 101: Everything We Wish We Had Learned about Life in School, But Didn’t. As he put it, “The more severe the pain or illness, the more severe will be the necessary changes. These may involve breaking bad habits or acquiring some new and better ones.”
The jury’s still out on that one.
